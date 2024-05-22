Pune accident case: Different justice for rich and poor, says Rahul Gandhi

Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Porsche crash case where a minor, who was driving the luxury car that mowed down two youngsters at Kalyaninagar early Sunday morning, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). On the Pune accident case, Rahul Gandhi said that the rich and poor are getting different justice in Modi’s tenure. (HT FILE)

“If someone is killed by a bus driver, truck driver, Ola, Uber, or auto-driver by mistake, they get 10 years in prison. But if a rich kid drives a Porsche under the influence of alcohol and kills two persons, he is asked to write an essay. Why aren’t truck drivers, bus drivers, or Uber, auto drivers asked to write essays? The question is about justice. It should be the same for everyone, for the rich and the poor,” Gandhi said in the video.

He said Modi was creating two Indias. “When he is asked about creating two Indias – one of the billionaires and one of the poor, he asks, ‘Should I make everyone poor?’ That’s not the question. The question is of justice. It should be the same for everyone,” he said.

Gandhi said that the rich and poor are getting different justice in Modi’s tenure.

The JJB had released the teen on bail late Sunday afternoon with conditions, including to assist traffic police for 15 days and pen a 300-word essay on road accidents.