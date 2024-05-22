Porsche crash case: Fadnavis expresses ‘shock’ over JJB order

Pune: With the police department under fire over its handling of the Porsche accident case that claimed two lives, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday rushed to the Pune police commissionerate to defend his department and expressed “shock” and “surprise” at the “extremely lenient” order given by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday rushed to the Pune police commissionerate to defend his department and expressed “shock” and “surprise” at the “extremely lenient” order given JJB. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said that the way the 17-year-old was granted bail by the JJB while setting conditions like social service and writing essay has shocked people and even the police department.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The deputy chief minister made an unscheduled visit to the police commissionerate in Pune and held an hour-long meeting with senior officials led by their chief Amitesh Kumar.

“The Juvenile Justice Board’s order was shocking despite the police citing previous case laws and invoking Sections like 304 of IPC, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in the FIR which is unbailable,” said Fadnavis, adding that the police have approached JJB, with a plea to review its order, cancel the bail given to the teen and try him as an adult.

Hours after his detention, the JJB comprising LN Danavade ordered the release of the 17-year-old whose speeding Porsche killed two young techies at Kalyaninagar in a fatal crash early Sunday morning.

The JJB granted bail stipulating that the teen should write an essay reflecting on the accident, seek help to give up drinking and do voluntary work with the Pune traffic police for a fortnight.

The bail condition led to a storm of protests in the city and the bereaved families demanding stringent punishment for the accused.

According to the home minister, the police had submitted an application informing the JJB about invoking IPC 304 against the juvenile in conflict with the law citing the Nirbhaya case and urged the judicial body requesting that he be tried as an adult.

“Unfortunately, the JJB took it the other way, decided a lenient view and granted him bail on conditions like directing him undertake social service for 15 days, writing an essay and other reasons. The order led to public outrage,” said Fadnavis.

The deputy chief minister said that the police even furnished CCTV camera footages as proof about the juvenile consuming alcohol in hotels and also bills. “The role of JJB has raised a question mark before citizens. Earlier, the incident had sparked outrage and unhappiness amongst citizens,” he said.

Fadnavis said the police had challenged the JJB order before the sessions court which informed the police to go back to JJB and request for a revised or modified order. “The police have requested for a modified order and in case it is not revised, then will approach the sessions court again for relief. Such action of killing persons on the road while being drunk can never be tolerated and the police have sternly dealt with the case and registered an FIR against the juvenile’s father,” he said.

Home minister’s directives

A new police policy on regulation of pubs, bars and restaurants in the city is on the anvil.

CCTVs to be installed outside the establishments where age verification has been made mandatory by police.

Nakabandi operations and breath analyser tests in areas dotted with pubs and bars.

State excise verification mechanism to check whether hotel establishments are following licencing norms.