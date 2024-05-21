Pune Porsche crash: CCTV footage shows teen driver in pub; Congress reacts

Pune Porsche accident news updates: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry into the Pune accident in which two techies lost their lives when a 17-year-old boy's speeding Porsche car hit their two-wheeler. Earlier on Tuesday, the police said they had arrested the father of the 17-year-old boy, who cannot be identified as he is a minor. A new video emerged in the Pune Porsche crash case in which the 17-year-old boy is seen in a bar.

Vijay Wadettiwar's post on social media platform X comes after a new video surfaced in the Pune Porsche crash case in which the 17-year-old boy, who allegedly knocked down Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa (both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh) – who died on the spot – is seen in a p with other some other persons.

The CCTV camera footage from a pub purportedly shows the teenager, who is the son of a renowned real estate developer in the city, purportedly drinking liquor with his friends.

“There should be a judicial inquiry into the Pune accident that claimed the lives of two innocent people. There is a question mark on Pune Police's investigation, therefore a judicial inquiry should be conducted in this case. The police have reported that the alcohol test of the accused in the Pune accident was negative. The CCTV footage of the accused, who is a minor, is drunk and this report is raising a question mark on the police investigation,” Vijay Wadettiwar wrote in Marathi.

“How did the minor accused get access to alcohol? How did an unregistered car come on the road in Pune? Do bars and pubs open by breaking the rules? If so, why is there no action against them? Why did it take so long to arrest the accused's father knowing that he is a minor? That is why we demand a judicial inquiry into the said incident and also an inquiry into the Pune Police in this case,” he added.

The Pune Police, meanwhile, has also arrested the owner and manager of the bar for allegedly serving liquor to the 17-year-old boy.

“The city police arrested the bar owner and the bar manager who served liquor to the minor accused on the night of the accident,” Pune CP Amitesh Kumar told ANI.

Accused granted bail

The Juvenile Justice Board has granted bail to the teenager asking him to write a 300-word essay. The police on Monday said they would seek a higher court's permission to prosecute him as an adult accused. The police has also registered a case against his father.

The Porsche car knocked down the two persons on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area in Pune city around 3.15am on Sunday, causing their death.

The youngster was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the Board within 15 days.