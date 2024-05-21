Pune Porsche deaths: ‘Ashwini had booked ticket to surprise father on her birthday’

Ashwini Costa, one of the accident victims, had booked ticket to hometown Jabalpur for June 18 and surprise her father on her birthday, according to her mother. Mamta Costa, mother of Ashwini, said that her daughter wanted to return home for good and had quit her job in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Ashwini was riding pillion with Anis Awadhiya when a speeding luxury car driven by a minor hit their bike from behind at Kalyaninagar at around 2.30 am on Sunday, killing them at the spot. The inconsolable family members of the duo arrived in Pune from Jabalpur on Monday after they were informed about the incident.

“Just a day before the accident, Ashwini informed me that she will be returning home in Jabalpur and had booked her ticket for June 18 to surprise her father on her birthday. However, it ended this way,” she said.

Ashwini hails from Jabalpur and Anis from Pali town in Madhya Pradesh.

At Sassoon General Hospital, the family claimed that decomposition of both bodies has started as they were not kept at cold chambers in morgue

“The body of my son has already started to decompose, and we have to travel by road for around 10-12 hours in the summer heat. We had already lost our child, and being outsiders, we were hoping to get at least good treatment for the body. However, the hospital administration failed to manage it in a good condition,” said Dnyanendra Soni, maternal uncle of Anis, adding that the bereaved family includes mother, father, and 21-year-old younger brother.

While Anis after finishing his study worked at a company in Pune for around one and a half years, his younger brother is studying at city’s DY Patil College.

“His father has a small printing press and mother is homemaker. Anis used to support his family financially,” said Soni.

Upon learning about the incident, family members of the deceased travelled by road from Jabalpur to Nagpur, and flew from Nagpur to Pune.

Anis’s younger brother and some of his friends were present for handling the procedures at the police station and hospital. After the autopsy conducted at around late afternoon on May 19, Anish’s brother requested the hospital authorities to keep the bodies in morgue until the parents and family members arrive. However, the hospital authority did not support their request, and for a long time the bodies was kept outside morgue, resulting in the decomposing process, allege family members.

“We will carry the body to our village Pali in Madhya Pradesh today and expect to reach home late night. As the body cannot be cremated during night hours, we have to wait till dawn,” said Soni.

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, acting dean, Sassoon General Hospital said, “We have followed all required procedures in the case and there was no negligence from our side. We have not received any formal complaint from the family members of the deceased.”