Pune Porsche accident: X reacts to 'write essay, study traffic rules' bail conditions for builder's minor son

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune granted bail to a 17-year-old hours after his speeding Porsche hit a bike, killing two people. As per reports, the board asked the minor to work with traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay on road accidents as his bail conditions. This news has sparked anger among people, with many demanding stricter actions. Police have arrested the minor's father in the Pune Porsche accident case. (File Photo)

The juvenile, the son of a builder in Pune, was driving a car without a registration number. He reportedly hit the motorcycle with his vehicle at around 2:30 am in the Kalyani Nagar area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police also booked his father and filed a case against the pub for serving alcohol to a minor.

Pune police has arrested the father of the accused. In addition, the department has arrested the owners of the restaurants and the staff member who served alcohol to the minor.

Here’s how X users reacted to the bail conditions:

X users' reaction to Pune Porsche accident. (Screengrab)

“My client was detained in a matter registered at Yerawada police station. The honourable Court was kind enough to grant my client bail on certain conditions. We have complete faith in the investigation and shall continue to cooperate with the police agencies. My client is duty-bound to follow the stringent conditions of the Honourable Court. We shall continue to attend the proceedings and wait for the outcome of the investigation,” the minor’s advocate, Prashant Patil, told HT.

How did X users react to the Pune Porsche accident? (Screengrab)

In addition to duty with traffic police and writing an essay, JJB also ordered the minor to seek proper treatment from a doctor for quitting alcohol and psychiatric counselling.

The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Both 24, they were engineers and originally from Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, they were returning home after a party when the horrific incident took place.