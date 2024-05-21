 Pune Porsche accident: X reacts to 'write essay, study traffic rules' bail conditions for builder's minor son | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Porsche accident: X reacts to 'write essay, study traffic rules' bail conditions for builder's minor son

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 21, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Two people were killed when a speeding Porsche of a 17-year-old hit the motorbike they were on. The horrific incident took place in Pune.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune granted bail to a 17-year-old hours after his speeding Porsche hit a bike, killing two people. As per reports, the board asked the minor to work with traffic police for 15 days and write a 300-word essay on road accidents as his bail conditions. This news has sparked anger among people, with many demanding stricter actions.

Police have arrested the minor's father in the Pune Porsche accident case. (File Photo)
Police have arrested the minor's father in the Pune Porsche accident case. (File Photo)

The juvenile, the son of a builder in Pune, was driving a car without a registration number. He reportedly hit the motorcycle with his vehicle at around 2:30 am in the Kalyani Nagar area.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Mumbai rains: Giant hoarding collapses in Ghatkopar amid dust storm. Video

Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police also booked his father and filed a case against the pub for serving alcohol to a minor.

Pune police has arrested the father of the accused. In addition, the department has arrested the owners of the restaurants and the staff member who served alcohol to the minor.

Here’s how X users reacted to the bail conditions:

 

X users' reaction to Pune Porsche accident. (Screengrab)
X users' reaction to Pune Porsche accident. (Screengrab)

“My client was detained in a matter registered at Yerawada police station. The honourable Court was kind enough to grant my client bail on certain conditions. We have complete faith in the investigation and shall continue to cooperate with the police agencies. My client is duty-bound to follow the stringent conditions of the Honourable Court. We shall continue to attend the proceedings and wait for the outcome of the investigation,” the minor’s advocate, Prashant Patil, told HT.

How did X users react to the Pune Porsche accident? (Screengrab)
How did X users react to the Pune Porsche accident? (Screengrab)

In addition to duty with traffic police and writing an essay, JJB also ordered the minor to seek proper treatment from a doctor for quitting alcohol and psychiatric counselling.

Also Read: 50-yr-old woman killed after being run over by crane in Sector 93

The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa. Both 24, they were engineers and originally from Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, they were returning home after a party when the horrific incident took place.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now! : The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / Pune Porsche accident: X reacts to 'write essay, study traffic rules' bail conditions for builder's minor son

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On