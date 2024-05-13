 Mumbai rains: Giant billboard collapses in Ghatkopar amid dust storm. Video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Mumbai rains: Giant billboard collapses in Ghatkopar amid dust storm. Video

ByHT Trending Desk
May 13, 2024 05:50 PM IST

Mumbai rain: The billboard fell on a petrol station in Ghatkopar East during the dust storm. Seven people were injured.

A massive billboard collapsed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar amid strong winds and dust storm that struck the city early Monday evening. Seven people were injured and taken to hospital.

The incident took place in Mumbai. (Screengrab)
The incident took place in Mumbai. (Screengrab)

A dramatic video showed the white billboard falling on a petrol station in Ghatkopar East.

Rains and gusty winds lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring metropolitan areas on Monday, disrupting Metro and local train services.

Watch the video here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai has issued a "nowcast warning" forecasting a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain for Thane, Palghar and Mumbai.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai in the next 3-4 hours," a Met department official said.

Mumbai locals and metro affected

Metro services were suspended between Aarey and Andheri East metro stations after a banner landed on the overheard wire due to strong winds, a spokesperson from Metro Rail said.

Suburban services on Central Railway were affected after an overhead equipment pole between Thane and Mulund stations got bent due to strong winds, an official said.

The suburban services on the Main Line have been suspended, the chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

