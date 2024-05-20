50-yr-old woman killed after being run over by crane in Sector 93

Gurugram: A 50-year-old woman died after being run over by a crane at Hayatpur in Sector-93 on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Investigators identified the deceased woman as Maina Devi, a resident of Kilachand Colony in Sector-10. She belonged to Nagaur in Rajasthan. (Representational Image)

She was accompanied by her daughters Diksha, 20, and Yashaswi, 16, and they were walking on the extreme left of the Hayatpur road when the crane, carrying a heavy transformer, veered off course and hit her, police said.

According to the police, the driver of the crane lost control of the vehicle and hit the woman who fell below its rear wheels while both her daughters had a narrow escape.

They said that the driver tried to regain control of the vehicle but once again took a sharp right turn and went towards the opposite side of the road.

A senior police officer said that the crane later hit a tree and flipped. “Probably due to the weight of the transformer, the driver may have lost control resulting in the accident,” he said, adding that the driver was also injured but he managed to flee from the spot.

He said that a local passer-by spotted the accident happening and rushed to help the woman and her distressed daughters.

“He stopped an auto rickshaw and took the injured woman to the civil hospital in Sector 10A where doctors declared her dead on arrival. An emergency response vehicle had also reached by then as the police control room was alerted soon after the accident,” he said.

Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police public relations officers, said that the crane was seized from the spot. “We are trying to trace its owner and arrest him,” he said.

On Diksha’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the operator under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-10 police station on Saturday night.