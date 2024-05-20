Pune Porsche deaths: JJB bail order asks minor driver to write essay on accident

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune has asked a minor driver to work with traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on accident while granting bail to the boy, hours after his Porsche car hit a motorbike killing two people. The deceased were on their two-wheeler when a speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind. (HT file photo)

The deceased were on their two-wheeler when a speeding Porsche hit their bike from behind during wee hours on Sunday in Pune’s Kalyaninagar.

The accident was reported at around 2:30am in Kalyaninagar area afteich a case was registered against the 17-year-old minor car driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The minor is a son of prominent real estate developer from the city whose Porsche was running without a registration number.

Police have also booked the driver’s father and a case has been filed against the pub for serving alcohol to the minor.

Following his detention, the minor on Sunday evening was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) by police, which argued that the driver be tried as an adult. However, the JJB did not accept the plea and granted bail on certain conditions.

According to advocate Prashant Patil, representing the minor, the bail order by JJB has asked his client to work with Yerawada traffic police for 15 days and the accused should write an essay on accident.

The minor should also take treatment from a doctor who will help him quit drinking and seek psychiatric counselling, a report of which must be submitted, said Patil.

“My client was detained in a matter registered at Yerawada police station. The honourable Court was kind enough to grant my client bail on certain conditions. We have complete faith in the investigation and shall continue to cooperate with the police agencies. My client is duty-bound to follow the stringent conditions of the Honourable Court. We shall continue to attend the proceedings and wait for the outcome of the investigation,” said advocate Patil.

Officials said they suspect the minor driver was under the influence of alcohol and to ascertain this, he was sent for medical examination, a report of which was still awaited.

The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya (24) and Ashwini Costa (24), both from Madhya Pradesh and engineers by profession.

The deceased were reportedly returning home on their motorbikes after a party at a restaurant in the same vicinity from where the accident was reported.

Anis, a BE Computer was working as an engineer in a multinational company located in Kalyaninagar while Ashwini was also working with him in the same company before he quit a few days ago.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which HT has seen, as the deceased reached the Kalyaninagar junction, a speeding Porsche collided with one of the motorcycles, causing both riders to fall from the vehicle. Both victims died on the spot, the FIR stated.

After hitting the duo, the car hit another car before dashing off onto the roadside pavement railings and was heavily damaged.

The video of the crash went viral on social media. The video also shows a group of people allegedly assaulting the driver as he attempted to exit the crashed car before handing him to the police.

“We have detained the minor driving the car and has subjected him for medical examination to ascertain if he had consumed alcohol. The car he was driving dashed the two wheeler from the rear end and as a result bike rider and pillion died on the spot,” said deputy police commissioner Vijay Kumar Magar.

Pointing at the provision under Juvenile Justice Act, Pune police commissioner, Amitesh Kumar said action will be taken against the minor’s father and the establishment which served liquor.

“The father of the accused and the bar which served liquor to the juvenile/accused are being proceeded against under Section 75 and 77 of Juvenile Justice Act. Now police are investigating which bar he visited and consumed alcohol,” said Kumar.

According to investigation, the minor was on his way towards his residence at Brahma Sun City and was coming from Koregaon Park when he met with an accident.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (east region) said, “Prima facie it seems that this is the case of drunk and drive. As of now, we have detained the minor under sections of 304 and medical and other further formalities are going on.”

The minor car driver has been charged at the Yerawada police station under various sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act (MV Act).