Teenage son of prominent Pune builder in speeding luxury car hits bike, two killed

Two youngsters died on the spot after a speeding Porsche hit their two-wheeler in Kalyaninagar during the wee hours on Sunday, police said. Officials confirmed that a juvenile was driving the luxury car that caused the horrific accident. The minor was driving the car without a registration number. (HT PHOTO)

The accident was reported at around 2.30 am and a police case was registered against the 17-year-old car driver.

The minor, who was driving the car without a registration number, is son of a prominent real estate developer from the city. Besides many big projects, the developer also controls a famous club in the city and has built a star hotel.

Officials said that the blood samples of the minor have been sent for examination to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol and the report was awaited till the time of going to press.

The victims have been identified as Anis Awadhiya, 24, and Ashwini Costa, 24, from Madhya Pradesh and engineer by profession. The deceased, helmetless when the accident happened, were reportedly returning home on their motorbike after a party at a restaurant in the same vicinity from where the fatal accident was reported. Anis, a BE in computer science, was working at a multinational company located in Kalyaninagar, while Ashwini was also working with him in the same firm till a few days ago before taking a break.

According to the first information report (FIR), a copy of which HT has seen, as the deceased reached the Kalyaninagar junction, a speeding Porsche hit their bike from rear, causing both riders to fall from the two-wheeler. Both the victims died on the spot.

After hitting the duo, the car hit a Swift car before crashing into the roadside pavement railings. The video of the crash that went viral shows a group of people assaulting the car driver as he attempted to exit from the crashed vehicle.

After the accident, the juvenile was seen fleeing the spot, but locals stopped and beat him up before handing him over to the police, as per the video.

“We have detained the minor driving the car and subjected him for medical examination to ascertain if he had consumed alcohol. The car hit the two-wheeler from the rear and the bike rider and pillion died on the spot,” said Vijay Kumar Magar, deputy commissioner of police.

Citing the provisions under the Juvenile Justice Act and Motor Vehicles Act, Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said that the father of the minor and the establishment which served liquor, if the report confirms that the juvenile was drunk driving, will face the law.

“Case against the father of the accused and the bar which served liquor to the juvenile/accused are being proceeded under Sections 75 and 77 of Juvenile Justice Act. Police are investigating which bar he visited and consumed alcohol,” said Kumar.

According to the police investigation, the minor was on his way to his residence at Brahma Sun City from Koregaon Park when he met with the accident.

Manoj Patil, additional commissioner of police (east region), said, “Prima facie it seems that this is a case of drunk and drive. As of now, we have detained the minor under Section 304 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and medical and other formalities are on.”

The car driver has been charged at the Yerawada police station under various sections of the IPC, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life or personal safety of others), as well as provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

After his detention, the car driver was produced in the court, which granted him bail.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing the driver, said, “My client was detained in a matter registered at Yerawada police station. The Honourable Court was kind enough to grant my client bail on certain conditions. We have complete faith in the investigation and shall continue to cooperate with the police agencies. My client is duty-bound to follow the stringent conditions of the court. We shall continue to attend the proceedings and wait for the outcome of the investigation.”