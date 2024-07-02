Porsche crash: Father, grandfather of Pune teen granted bail in kidnapping case

The father and grandfather of a teen allegedly involved in the Porsche car accident in Pune were granted bail in a case of kidnapping and wrongful confinement of a family driver. The father of the accused 17-year-old boy involved in the Pune Porsche accident case was arrested in an alleged abduction case. (ANI Photo)

Advocate Prashant Patil, a defence lawyer, informed that his clients were granted bail by the court in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement case.

"My clients will cooperate with the investigative agency and shall abide by stringent (bail) conditions of the court," Patil said.

The juvenile's parents and grandfather are in jail in two different cases pertaining to the incident – the alleged swapping of blood samples of the boy and the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of the family driver, who was threatened to take the blame that he was behind the wheels when the accident took place.

Read: Pune Porsche crash: Bombay HC raises concerns over juvenile’s mental health

The juvenile was released from the observation home and his custody was handed over to his paternal aunt following the high court's order last week. The Pune police are planning to approach the Supreme Court against the Bombay HC order, reported PTI quoting Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar.

The teen was allegedly drunk and driving the luxury car belonging to his father, a real estate businessman, when it hit a two-wheeler in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune in the early hours of May 19, killing two IT professionals.

There was outrage soon after the incident as the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) granted the 17-year-old bail the same day, ordering that he be placed under the care and supervision of his parents and grandfather, and instructing him to write a 300-word essay on road safety.

Read: After Pune Porsche crash, 12 illegal bars in MMR razed, 40 served notices

However, the bail order was amended amid public anger, and the juvenile was sent to an observation home in Pune, where he has been detained since. Pooja Jain, the juvenile’s paternal aunt, approached the court on June 14, seeking his immediate release.

The teen’s parents were arrested for their suspected role in swapping of blood samples of the juvenile. The minor’s mother on June 1admitted to evidence tampering, saying she switched his blood samples to conceal the fact that he was inebriated.

With PTI inputs