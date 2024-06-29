After Pune Porsche crash, 12 illegal bars in MMR razed, 40 served notices

MUMBAI: Following directives from chief minister Ekanath Shinde, municipal corporations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are demolishing unauthorised pubs, bars, and shops selling illicit substances even as owners of these establishments claim that they have not been served any notices intimating them about the demolitions. The owners said they are all the more upset because they gave hefty donations to political parties during the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. Thane, India - June 28, 2024: On the second day on Friday the Thane Municipal Corporation took action against illegal bars and pubs,magic Moments The bar where action is taken is seen at Kasarvadvali Ghodbander road thane , in Thane,in Mumbai, India, on, Friday, June 28, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Shinde had directed officials to take strict action against unauthorised pubs, bars, and illicit establishments across Maharashtra in the wake of the Pune Porsche crash, where two techies were mowed down by the son of a prominent builder who was inebriated.

On Friday, the second day of the crackdown, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corpration razed illegal constructions at Sterling and Aryan bars in south Mumbai.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued 40 notices to establishments located within 100 metres of schools and colleges, while nine establishments were razed. Earlier, on Thursday, notices were served to 31 establishments located within 100 metres of schools and colleges, while eight bars and pubs were demolished.

The Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Friday razed three unauthorised structures, taking the total number of demolished establishments to five; the bars named “Timeless” and “Aishwarya” were demolished on Thursday. The corporation has identified 22 bars out of 150-odd establishments within municipal limits which are illegal and frequented by youth who consume narcotics and alcohol.

Sanjay Singh, whose bar in Thane was demolished on Friday, alleged the TMC did not serve notices to any of the bar owners before the demolition drive and the sudden razing of their establishments had caused severe losses. “We had acquired licenses from various departments to run the business. But none of those were considered and our bars were demolished. Although the drive is aimed at eradicating the drug menace, none of the razed bars were selling drugs. The government should have considered this,” he said.

Bar owners in Dombivli too were upset with the crackdown. Ajit Shetty, president of the bar association in Kalyan-Dombivli, expressed his frustration, saying, “We ensure to procure every single license required for our establishments and renew them every year, support political events, and pay all our taxes. Yet, we are targeted.”

Shetty said that even bars that had been operating for over 10 years and had all necessary licenses and permits were demolished because they were located on encroached land. “We contribute significant taxes to the government and provide jobs to hundreds of people in the hotel industry. Now, due to this operation, many people will lose their jobs, though the government does not have any arrangement for unemployed people,” he said.

A spokesperson for TMC said the crackdown on illegal bars and establishments was being undertaken as per orders and no one had been injured during the drive. “We have taken action against all illegal pubs, bars and shops selling narcotics and banned substances in Thane,” said the spokesperson.

Ravi Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner, MBMC said all the 22 bars and hookah parlours which were identified as illegal by the corporation had been served notices and reminders in the past. “Since the owners did not demolish the unauthorised structures themselves despite our requests, we had to do it ourselves now,” said Pawar.

Pawar said though earlier officers had allowed illegal bars and pubs to continue operations, the present commissioner revoked all permissions and notices were sent to all 22 errant owners around eight days ago. “According to a recent amendment, notices can be served just 24 hours prior to demolition,” he added.

But one of the aggreived bar owners in Mira Road said he had had not received any notice from MBMC till the demolition squad arrived at his doorstep on XXX. “The action was sudden and we were not even allowed time to vacate the premises,” said the owner.