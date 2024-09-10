Carnival cruise ship hits ice in Alaska, passenger says ‘it's a Titanic moment’

A Carnival cruise ship hit a piece of ice while sailing in Alaska, prompting passengers to compare it to a new age “Titanic moment.” Following the incident last week, the hull of the Carnival Spirit was assessed, and no damages were found, the company said in a statement. Despite grazing “an errant piece of drifting ice last Thursday,” the ship continued on its current seven-day cruise. The vessel will arrive at its last destination in Seattle, Washington, on Tuesday. Image used for representational purposes only

Carnival cruise ship hits ice, passenger calls it ‘Titanic moment’

The company explained in a statement to Fox Business that the ship was undamaged after hitting the piece of ice while sailing in Tracy Arm Fjord, Alaska. “The vessel continued on its cruise and there has been no impact to operations,” the company added. Despite the ship not sustaining any damages and being set for final docking in Washington, netizens' reactions took a dramatic turn on social media.

“If we die, it was damn well worth it,” passenger Cassandra Goskie said in a video shared on TikTok and the private Carnival VIFP Club Members Facebook group. “It’s a Titanic moment,” Goskie added in the video captioned, “Carnival did an AMAZING job of keeping all the passengers and staff safe and updated.” “Oh, we are hitting it,” she can be heard saying in the video as other passengers looked over the side of the ship. “Damn.”

Some of the passengers flocked to X, formerly Twitter to narrate their experience and share photos of the incident. A user shared photos of the ship taken by their local meteorologist, along with the message, “From April Futrell “Good evening James! We are on the carnival spirit and hit an iceberg just outside of Sitka and Tracy arm fjord! Here’s some pictures! We are safe and after assessing for damage we are back on track headed to Skagway!””