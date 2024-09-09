Tom Brady's broadcasting debut draws mixed responses from NFL viewers

Tom Brady made his debut as an NFL broadcaster on the September 8 Fox Sports broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. The seven-time Super Bowl champion served as the colour commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt. Having been considered the “undisputed” NFL GOAT, Brady's highly anticipated broadcasting debut drew mixed responses from viewers. Sep 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady talks on the field before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Tom Brady's broadcasting debut draws mixed responses online

Welcoming the former New England Patriots quarterback to the broadcasting booth, Burkhardt said, “You're a broadcaster! How about that?” To this, Brady responded with a smile, saying, “We’re here. It’s been quite a journey. I’m excited to be your partner.” “I'm excited as well. It's gonna be a lot of fun,” the 50-year-old sports commentator replied.

Brady's debut was marred by a couple of hiccups, including choppy delivery at times and an awkward interaction with Mike Pereira, the former NFL official turned Fox broadcaster. The 47-year-old went on to give a fist bump to Pereira, who failed to notice the gesture. The mishap provoked Brady to say, “Don't leave me hanging.”

A nervous Brady reminded viewers that he's still a “rookie in here.” Despite the acknowledgement on his part, netizens called him out on social media. “Maybe someone should have listened to Tom Brady actually say words before dropping $300 million on him,” wrote an NFL fan on X, formerly Twitter.

A second user said, “Tom Brady is finally bad at something,” while a third pointed out, “Tom Brady was pitiful. FOX made a mistake replacing Olsen with Brady. It was a boring broadcast listening to Brady's mundane comments.”

However, several others came to his defence, with former KSHB-TV Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak saying, “Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster. I spent 38-years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day. I can tell he is very nervous, and it isn't something that gets better instantly. He will get much better, so give him some slack. And, let's see him improve in the next few weeks.”