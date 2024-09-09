Selena Gomez shares motherhood plans, says she ‘can't carry’ her own children

The most important thing for Selena Gomez is family, but her motherhood journey would look a lot different from many people's. In a Vanity Fair cover story published Monday, the 32-year-old singer discussed her plans to start a family in the next few years. A vulnerable Gomez revealed that she “can't carry” her own children due to “medical issues.” Selena Gomez arrives at the premiere of "Only Murders in the Building" at Paramount Pictures on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Invision)

Selena Gomez ‘can't carry’ her own children due to ‘medical issues’

Gomez, who had a kidney transplant in 2017 after struggling with lupus for years, opened up about her inability to get pregnant for the first time during Monday's interview.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while,” the Calm Down singer said.

The Who Says hitmaker explained that while it was difficult for her to accept this initially, she has made peace with it now. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” she said of becoming in the future.

“I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” Gomez went on.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she added.

Gomez, who has been dating Benny Blanco since July 2023, also noted that before meeting the 36-year-old record producer, she was “single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates.” “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’”