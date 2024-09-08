Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show, fans call out Drake: ‘Full circle moment’

Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime show at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The NFL, Apple Music, Roc Nation, and the 37-year-old rapper himself shared the news via a video announcement on social media Sunday. In addition to the one-minute, 15-second video, the NFL also shared a promotional poster that shows Lamar sitting in front of a giant American flag with a football in front of him on a field. Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime show(X)

Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl 2025 Halftime show

In the video clip shared on YouTube, Lamar can be seen shooting footballs out of an automatic passing machine. “My name's Kendrick Lamar, and I'll be performing at Super Bowl LIX,” the Like That rapper announces. “Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it's only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos,” he adds.

“I won't want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. Feb. 9, 2025,” the Swimming Pools rapper continued, adding, “Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home.” Next year's performance marks Lamar's second at the Super Bowl. In 2022, he secured a spot in Dr Dre's star-studded halftime show performance alongside Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent.

Fans call out Drake, say ‘It's a full circle moment’

Throughout the history of the hip-hop industry, feuds between rappers have given birth to explosive diss tracks. Lamar and Drake's feud marked one of 2024's most discussed topics online. The duo attacked each other with a series of fiery diss tracks. With Lamar being named the 2025 Halftime show performer, fans are calling out Drake.

“Drake & J. Cole on First Person Shooter said they’re as big as the Super Bowl Kendrick went on to headline the Super Bowl It really came full circle,” wrote independent creator Joey on X, formerly Twitter. “Fans notice Kendrick Lamar responds to Drake’s “Round 2” Instagram Post, during his NFL Super Bowl announcement. “You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship, no round 2’s.”,” pointed out Pop Brains.