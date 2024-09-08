Selena Gomez does not hangout with Taylor Swift as she feels like an ‘outsider’: Report

Selena Gomez no longer hangs out with Taylor Swift as the former does not want to spend time with the latter’s other friends. The sources closer to Gomez revealed to Daily Express US that she refrains from hanging out with Taylor partly because of the aforementioned reason. Taylor is often spotted on night outs with her girl pals including Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Ice Spice and Brittany Mahomes except Gomez. The Lover singer was last photographed with Gomez in January. Selena Gomez feels like an 'outsider' among Taylor Swift's other friends. (AFP)

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez says ‘I’m a bad picker’ in flirty chat with Bobby Cannavale amid Ben Affleck divorce: Watch

Selena Gomez doesn’t hang out with Taylor Swift anymore

Taylor was spotted hanging out with her other celebrity girl-friends during her Eras Tour but Gomez was not in sight. Sources alleged that the Kill ‘em With Kindness felt like an “outsider” and “has matured out of Taylor’s circle of friends." An insider revealed to DailyMail.com, “She has no desire to be out with Blake, or Ice Spice, or Brittany or really any of those girls."

In February, Gomez expressed being devastated over missing out on the girls’ hangout when she responded with a sad teary face emoji to the picture of Swift with Lana Del Ray and Ice Spice in an Instagram post. The former Disney star also failed to make it to Taylor’s Rhode Island party in August. The source added, “In a lot of ways, she feels like an outsider now. She is not a cheerleader and never wanted to be."

Previously, it was also alleged that Lively and Gomez are reportedly not friends and don’t “mix” well. The two spend time with Taylor separately and it is understood since the two never showed up together at numerous events hosted by the latter such as Fourth of July parties, birthday celebrations and more.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy NYC date night after Chiefs’ season opener win

Gomez and Taylor’s new relationships

The insider also claimed that Taylor and Gomez have been distant because of their own new relationships. Taylor is dating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Travis Kelce while Gomez is dating musician Benny Blanco. The insider said to the media outlet, “They are each focused on their careers and their relationships. Ultimately, they are both happy for each other that they are both in love at the same time.”

And while double date night would be a perfect plan to hang out, the insider said, “They know that double dates are out of the questions because their men would literally have nothing at all to talk about."

Another source said the reason for not spending much time together is because the two artists are juggling their careers and relationships. The insider said to the media outlet, “Life, in a good way, is the reason Taylor and Selena don't hang out often anymore. Taylor is on the biggest tour ever and trying to juggle that with seeing Travis. Selena is busy with Only Murders in the Building and her relationship with Benny. There just aren’t enough hours in the day for them to get in a hang."

The source also confirmed this is not the end of Taylor and Gomez’s friendship. The insider said, “It is one of those friendships where, if they were in the same room, no matter how much time has passed, they would pick up right off where they left off. They will likely see each other in the future at awards shows or if they happen to be in the same city and maybe catch a dinner."