LA: Selena Gomez rocks a gold ring on engagement finger; Benny Blanco rumours swirl again

Engagement rumours involving Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are swirling again. The singer-actor was spotted wearing a gold ring on THAT finger in Los Angeles on Thursday. Cast member Selena Gomez attends a premiere a premiere for season 4 of the television series "Only Murders in the Building" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 22, 2024. (REUTERS)

Pictures shared by TMZ catch Gomez in a full-on casual and off-the-clock moment. The Only Murders in the Building star is seen taking a stroll with her headphones on in a graphic T-shirt. A close look at her new images shows her rocking that gold band, otherwise largely concealed by other items, like pink glasses, her phone and a pack of chips in her hand.

These rumours particularly caught on when, in early August, Selena posted a mirror selfie with Blanco in the background on her Instagram Stories. The bathroom click had many fans doing a double-take because the singer decked the pic with pink heart emojis, covering what could possibly be an engagement band on her finger.

Also read | Lil Rod admits ‘monster’ Diddy lawsuit has traumatised him, killed opportunities. Meanwhile, rapper seeks to dismiss it

Selena Gomez spotted wearing a potential engagement ring in Los Angeles amid rumours

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the “Who Says” songstress recently followed wedding planning agency CMG Weddings & Events on TikTok. Since then, a flurry of speculations and internet theories have flooded social media, insinuating Benny had already popped the question to her.

Selena and Benny emerged as an unexpected couple who reportedly started dating midway through 2023. Although they initially kept things hushed, their social media feeds, starting later that year, are now often filled with sweet photos of each other.

While the couple has not shied away from expressing their adoration for each other, they have yet to confirm any wedding plans. However, Blanco had previously admitted to “predicting marriage” for him and Selena during a May interview on The Howard Stern Show. Elsewhere, the Rare Beauty founder told Time, “I just cherish every moment with him.” She continued, “I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon.”