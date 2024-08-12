Selena Gomez plays peekaboo in new post, sparking engagement rumours with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has fans and tabloids buzzing with excitement after a recent social media post. The Lose You To Love Me singer, who has been fueling speculation for some time now, strategically concealed her left ring finger with a heart emoji in an Instagram story. Selena Gomez kisses Benny Blanco in a new picture

Could the pop star be subtly hinting at an engagement? Selena has been dating music producer Benny Blanco for a while, and given his ‘good boy’ image among fans, they wouldn’t mind if she said yes right now.

Selena Gomez sparks engagement rumours

A week ago, a social media post sparked rumours that Selena Gomez was secretly engaged to her beau, Benny Blanco. However, without any confirmation, the buzz quickly faded. Then, a few days later, the singer shared a stunning mirror selfie in a gorgeous white dress. Gomez strategically placed pink heart emojis right where an engagement ring would typically reside. Even though we can't say for sure, fans are curious if the emoji placement was on purpose or just a lucky coincidence.

But one thing’s for sure—Blanco’s floral closet is definitely giving fans some serious wardrobe envy.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco(Selena Gomez IG)

Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco planning a future together?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship has rapidly blossomed into a full-blown love affair. The pair have been unabashed in their affection for each other, sharing countless adorable moments on social media. Their fast-paced love story has fans wondering what's next: tying the knot. Even though the couple is usually private, people close to them think they might be getting married soon.

A source earlier told ET, “They both see a positive future together and have a desire to continue to move forward and have their relationship thrive.”

In a May interview with Time, the singer playfully hinted at her future with, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that [Benny is] not going anywhere anytime soon.”

But she didn’t exactly swipe left on engagement rumours when she commented on a TikTok video with the caption, “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny; she was in her IT GIRL era.” Her cheeky reply? “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

Fast forward to August 8, when DeuxMoi received an anonymous tip about an engagement. Shortly after, Selena was spotted flaunting—or perhaps slyly concealing—her ring finger, making us all do a double take at her “subtle” cover-up. Is she hiding something or just playing peekaboo with her fans?