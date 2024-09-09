Kansas City Chiefs President discusses how to handle Taylor Swift’s impact on NFL season: ‘We’re not…'

Taylor Swift attended the season opener to support Beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens. The Swift Effect led the Chiefs to new heights in 2023 which raises questions about plans for the NFL season 2024. The Front Office Sports asked Chiefs president Mark Donavan about any measures taken to shield against the Swift Effect to which he replied the team is trying to be respectful of the duo. Taylor Swift attends the season opener game to support Travis Kelce. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images, David Eulitt/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Chiefs President on Taylor Swift at NFL games

In September Donavan said, “She wants to be a fan, right this is her off time. She wants to be there to support Travis. We’re going to create that opportunity where we provide that.” He divulged that he had a conversation with Kelce about preparing for Taylor to attend more Chiefs games.

Donavan said, “This is another conversation we had with Travis. We did our very best to respect the relationship. We're not trying to capitalize on this. We're trying to celebrate it, but it's not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that," as reported by Athlon Sports.

The president added, “One of the reasons I think they're so impactful ... they're both really authentic.” At the opener’s game, Taylor cheered for Kelce as she went through all the emotions of the game.

Taylor at Kelce’s games

Taylor first sparked the dating rumours in July 2023 and confirmed them in October of the same year. She has since attended Kelce’s 13 games and the Super Bowl in January. The lover singer is currently enjoying a break from her international Eras Tour and will resume it in mid-October. It is expected that she will attend as many of Kelce’s games in this period as possible.

The next opportunity to spot Taylor cheering for the Chiefs tight end player at the NFL game will be in Kansas City in Week 2 where the Chiefs will play a straight home game to open the 2024 season. The team will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on September 15.