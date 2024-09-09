Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama makes rare red carpet appearance to promote directorial debut

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama, made a rare public appearance on the red carpet to support her directorial debut. Stepping out at the prestigious 50th annual Deauville American Film Festival in France, Obama presented her film The Heart, for which she even received the Young Spirit Award. The 26-year-old rocked a Vivienne Westwood outfit for the big day. President Barack Obama jokes with his daughter Malia Obama as they walk to board Air Force One. Like her parents, Malia will be joining Harvard University in 2017, after taking a year off before that.(AP file photo)

Malia Obama makes red carpet appearance

The former first daughter, who previously shed her famous family surname for the name Malia Ann ahead of her Hollywood debut as a filmmaker, dazzled on the red carpet in a plaid outfit. Wearing her gorgeous brown locks down, she wore an off-the-shoulder red, white, and grey corset top paired with a high-low blue-and-white skirt, both from late designer Vivienne Westwood's fall 2024 collection.

The look was sealed with a pair of black knee-length leather boots and her beautiful smile. Malia not only flaunted her look but also referred to the designer as a “queen.” In a video by French magazine Paris Match, she can be heard saying, 'It's cool. I don't know much about fashion, but I'm happy to be wearing it.”

Malia Obama says she is excited ahead of directorial debut

Malia Obama, the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, was thrilled about her red carpet debut, expressing to reporters, “I’m so excited. I’ve never done anything like this before, so I’m a little bit terrified but mostly just excited.” Her appearance is a rare public moment for her.

Earlier this year, Malia's short film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Before her Hollywood debut, she interned on the HBO series Girls and at Harvey Weinstein's production company. The Harvard grad also worked as a writer on Donald Glover's show on Amazon Prime called Swarm.

About The Heart

Malia Obama's short film, which lasts 18 minutes, shares a touching story about a son dealing with the loss of his mom and the surprising request she makes before she passes away. In a Meet-artist video where she talks about her work, Obama mentioned that her project is about thinking deeply about things we've lost, “loneliness, forgiveness, and regret.” She highlighted how the film shows the importance of being close and caring while dealing with these complicated feelings.

The Heart has already garnered critical acclaim, being recognised in the best live-action short category at both the Telluride and Chicago Film Festivals. "We hope that you enjoy the film and that it makes you feel a bit less lonely or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are," Malia Obama said describing her film.