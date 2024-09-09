Taylor Swift hugs Brittany Mahomes at US Open as Travis and Patrick cheer, shooting down feud rumours

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes have shot down swirling rumours of a feud between them as they attended the US Open alongside their partners to enjoy a game day. The pop star was seen sharing a warm embrace with Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and Patrick cheered on the duo. Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 8, 2024 Singer Taylor Swift embraces Brittany Mahomes, next to Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce during the final match between Italy's Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz of the U.S. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

This comes after speculation arose that Taylor had distanced herself from Mahomes after she didn’t sit with her during the Chiefs' opening match, with some attributing it to a Trump controversy. However, it seems that’s not the case at all.

Taylor and Britanny shoot down feud rumours

The Cruel Summer singer, after turning heads at model Karen Elson’s NYC wedding with beau Travis Kelce, made her way to the US Open men’s singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sunday. The couple was joined by none other than Kelce’s on- and off-field best friend, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany. The fab four were seen back in action, posing for group photos, mingling, and enjoying the game.

At one point, Swift was spotted warmly hugging Brittany, and the next moment, the duo erupted in laughter as Kelce gushed over the heartwarming moment, cheering for them. For the event, Swift looked effortlessly elegant in a red and white gingham sundress and cat-eye sunglasses. Brittany, ever stylish, chose a Gucci look and sealed it with tinted sunglasses. Kelce sported a casual yet stylish cream-coloured outfit with a Gucci bucket hat, while Patrick added a touch of sophistication with a black Prada zip-up shirt.

Swift-Mahomes controversy

After the TTPD crooner attended the season's first NFL game, cheering for the Chiefs against the Baltimore Ravens, she chose to sit in a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s family, while Brittany Mahomes sat in a separate suite. The moment sparked rumours of a rift between the two, who were inseparable during last season when Kansas City won the Super Bowl.

Fans speculated that the two women had drifted apart following Mahomes' controversial support for Donald Trump. The incident, which sparked significant backlash, led to concerns that Swift's association with Mahomes could be seen as an endorsement of Trump's policies. Many fans urged Swift to distance herself from Brittany to avoid any unintended political association.

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift packs on PDA

During the game, Kelce and Swift were seen wrapped up in each other, their arms intertwined. He was also spotted giving her a sweet kiss on the head. The couple couldn't resist packing on the PDA while watching the game. They were caught kissing at one point and embracing in a back hug at another. The 14-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs star were spotted holding hands as they made their way to the men's singles final.