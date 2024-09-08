Taylor Swift breaks major wedding dress rule with Travis Kelce at model Karen Elson’s NYC nuptials: Packs on PDA

Taylor Swift and her NFL beau, Travis Kelce, fresh off celebrating the big season opener win, turned heads at Karen Elson’s NYC wedding by playing by their own rules. The couple flew in from Kansas City to attend the nuptials of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster. Meanwhile, the Cruel Summer singer opted to rewrite the wedding guest dress code with her Zimmermann outfit, breaking the classic “no white” rule. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads at a wedding in NYC(Pic- X (Twitter))

Taylor Swift arrives for model Karen Elson’s NYC wedding

The pop star, currently on a break from her Eras Tour, was caught having some fun with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, while they were heading to Electric Lady Studios in New York City on Saturday, according to Vogue. The famous couple who got embroiled in rumours about their relationship being a publicity stunt, couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other. As they arrived at the building—where Swift has often recorded music—Kelce was seen holding the singer’s hand, clearly enjoying their time together.

Taylor Swift flaunts an off-white dress at the wedding

Taylor Swift dropped a statement by wearing a stunning Zimmermann dress in cream-coloured linen, which many might think twice about wearing to a wedding due to its white or near-white shade, a colour traditionally reserved for brides. According to Vogue, the dress featured intricate details like a scalloped neckline, cutout elements, and a lace-up corset back. While the overall colour was a delicate cream, the dress was adorned with vibrant multicoloured florals, adding a touch of whimsy.

To complement the dress, the singer picked a Vivienne Westwood sky blue bag probably, a nod to the traditional "something blue" wedding custom and sealed the look with a pair of Christian Louboutin. Travis Kelce on the other hand looked dapper Vivienne Westwood looked perfectly complementing Swift’s fashion. Bride Elson on the other hand reportedly donned a custom Valentino by Alessandro Michele.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce pizza date

The couple, who began dating last summer, seemed to fully enjoy their time together as the NFL season started and Swift returned to the stadium to cheer for Chiefs. Following the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens, the couple attended an afterparty and continued their romantic outings in New York City. They were recently seen holding hands while heading to a date at Lucali, a popular Brooklyn pizza spot.

