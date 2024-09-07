Christmas in the Spotlight: Now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance inspires a holiday movie

Taylor Swift took a break from her historic Eras Tour around the globe to cheer for her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce as his team competed and won against the Baltimore Ravens in Missouri. Now, The Hollywood Reporter states that a holiday movie inspired by their romance is in the works. (Also Read: Selena Gomez joins ranks with Taylor Swift on the billionaire list thanks to Rare Beauty) Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance inspires a holiday movie(Getty Images via AFP)

What's the movie about?

The movie, titled Christmas in the Spotlight, will air later this year as part of Lifetime's annual holiday programming, It's a Wonderful Lifetime. The story follows Bowyn, a pop star played by Jessica Lord, who meets a professional football player, Drew (played by Laith Wallschleger), backstage at one of her concerts. After Drew publicly declares his crush on Bowyn, they start dating. As their feelings deepen, they face challenges from the press, paparazzi, and even their families.

The movie's description reads, “With people questioning if their feelings for each other are real or just for show, the pressure mounts.” Adding a holiday twist, the pair must decide by the end of the Christmas season if they want to stay together or let the relationship end.

Although the movie isn't officially based on Taylor and Travis' relationship, the storyline mirrors their real-life romance in many ways. Travis attended one of Taylor's concerts last year and later admitted on his podcast that he wanted to give her a bracelet with his phone number, sparking their relationship. Taylor was seen attending several Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting Travis, and their relationship has become a hot topic.

Christmas in the Spotlight is written by Eirene Tran Donohue and directed by Michelle Ouellet. Off Camera Entertainment is producing the film.

Taylor at Travis' recent match

Taylor and Travis were spotted together after the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. The couple was seen holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

Taylor showed her support for Travis in a stylish game-day outfit, wearing a corseted denim Versace crop top, jean shorts, and red thigh-high boots. Travis sported a matching white and orange gradient outfit with a vest, dark shades, and a cap.

During the game, Taylor was seen cheering alongside Travis' dad, Ed Kelce, in the stadium's box seats. The two were spotted laughing and chatting as they watched the game, which ended with the Chiefs' 27-20 win. At one point, Taylor even gave fans a thumbs-up while standing next to Ed. Before the game, Taylor arrived at the stadium on a golf cart and greeted fans.

Her appearance came just a day after a representative for Travis denied the authenticity of documents circulating online about a supposed breakup plan between him and Taylor, calling them "entirely false and fabricated," according to People. Travis' PR team is reportedly working with legal experts to take action against the forgery.

Taylor and Travis first confirmed their relationship in October last year, nearly a year after she attended her first Chiefs game on September 24, 2023.