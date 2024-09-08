Elton John calls Trump’s Kim Jong Un ‘little rocket man’ jab ‘brilliant’ but pushes for ‘calmer America’

In a recent interview, Elton John showered praise on Donald Trump for his iconic "Little Rocket Man" moniker for Kim Jong Un, finding the nickname "brilliant." The music legend reflected on how the nickname drew inspiration from his own hit song, revealing his amusement at the choice. John, who has long had a friendly rapport with Trump and has even had him attend his concerts, shared how the nickname left him laughing. Elton John performs at the Glastonbury Festival site in Somerset, Britain.(Reuters)

On the other hand, to avoid wading into controversial political waters, John rather than endorsing specific political figures encouraged voters to champion issues like personal freedom and justice while advocating for a ‘calmer and safer America.’

Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ reaction to Trump’s Kim Jong Un nickname

“I laughed, I thought it was brilliant, I just thought, 'Good on ya, Donald the Rocketman',” the singer remarked in a Variety interview after the premiere of the Disney+ documentary Elton John: Never Too Late. During his time as president, Trump had a lot of arguments with Kim Jong Un about North Korea's missile launches, often calling him "little rocket man" to tease him.

Also read: Trump bungles Elon Musk's name at rally right after his DOGE makeover: ‘He’s slurring again,’ internet reacts

Even though they had a rocky time together, they made up eventually and even kept in touch. Elton John, who's a big fan of President Joe Biden, also spoke about his friendship with Trump and that he had absolutely no problem about Trump using the title from his 1972 hit song as a geopolitical jab.

“Donald’s always been a fan of mine, he has been to my concerts many, many times, so I have always been friendly toward him. I thank him for his support,” the singer added. “When he did that I thought it was hilarious, it made me laugh.”

When Trump gifted Kim Jong Un Elton John’s signed CD

After coining the nickname Trump later had to explain it to Kim Jong Un, who was unfamiliar with Elton John’s music. To clarify, Trump reportedly even gifted Kim a signed CD of John’s hit song “Rocket Man.” Reflecting on this gesture, John joked, “I’d be surprised if Kim Jong Un knew who I am. I’ve never performed in North Korea and have no plans to. Nonetheless, I found it amusing and thought it was a light-hearted moment.”

Did Elton John take a subtle dig at Trump?

Elton John talked about how good he gets along with leaders from both the Democratic and Republican sides but appeared to be taking a slight swipe at Trump’s approach. “Kindness will always win out… that’s what I hope for the American election in November,” he said.

Also read: Prince Harry’s US green card could be a financial ‘dagger’ for royals: Why he may be on a rare golden visa

He clarified that he doesn’t dictate how people should vote, stating, "It’s not my place to tell people whether to vote for Republicans or Democrats." John voiced concerns about America's current state, referencing recent comments by Dick Cheney about the nation's “volatility.”

“I just hope that people make the right decision to see what the future is going to be. Is it going to be fire and brimstone … or are we going to have a much calmer, a much safer place?” He added. Even though he didn't officially support either Kamala Harris or Trump, John made it clear he just wants America to feel loved again.