Trump bungles Elon Musk's name at rally right after his DOGE makeover: ‘He’s slurring again,’ internet reacts

At a rally on Saturday, Donald Trump had a bit of a slip-up, calling his current favourite Elon Musk “Leon” instead. This mix-up comes just hours after Musk accepted Trump’s proposal to chair a new “government efficiency” council, humorously dubbed D.O.G.E. for Dogecoin. Trump was discussing how SpaceX would be sending a spacecraft to rescue stranded NASA astronauts after Boeing’s failure. Fans quickly picked up on the slip, with some jokingly suggesting Trump might be slurring his words again. Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaking at the 27th annual Milken Institute Global Conference. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (AFP)

Donald Trump mixes up Musk’s name at rally

“Boeing, I shouldn’t say anything there is a beautiful Boeing plane right there,” Trump was heard speaking to his Mosinee, Wisconsin crowd referring to his Trump Force One. “But, ehh,” he added, “Boeing had a little hard time, so they are going to save—Leon is going to send them a rocket."

The former president was trying to hype up SpaceX’s Crew Dragon mission, which aims to rescue NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore. They are stranded on the ISS after Boeing’s starliner experienced a propulsion system issue and had to make an emergency departure, leaving its two crew members behind. NASA deemed it too unsafe to bring the astronauts back on the Boeing vehicle.

Also read: Prince Harry’s US green card could be a financial ‘dagger’ for royals: Why he may be on a rare golden visa

“He looks forward to it, that’s all he thinks about is things like that,” Trump added. The blunder followed Trump’s pitch at the New York Economic Club, where he outlined his economic plan and welcomed Musk's role in the new council.

Internet thinks Trump is ‘slurring again’

“Elon can’t even get us to stop saying Twitter, now he had to worry about Trump calling him Leon,” a person commented on the rally video. “Wait is he slurring again,” the second added. “Classic Donmentia,” a third chimed in. “You don’t just say “Leon” when you mean Elon if you’re referring to the owner of this app unless your mind is alphabet soup.”

Also read: YouTuber Nikocado Avocado's dramatic 250 pound weight loss in just 7 months leaves internet baffled

Donald Trump is now the oldest candidate in the presidential race after Joe Biden endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the upcoming election. The Republican candidate is under intense scrutiny regarding his age and mental sharpness, similar to the scrutiny Joe Biden faced before stepping down.

Elon Musk debuts DOGE look

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, eyeing a potential role in the Trump administration, has jumped into his role at the "Department of Government Efficiency," or D.O.G.E. Although DOGE might not officially become real, Musk took advantage of it to get Dogecoin some attention. He even shared an AI-generated image of himself with the D.O.G.E. label, donning a leather jacket, gold chain, and oversized black sunglasses.