Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper satellite internet to get UK approval, competition with Elon Musk's Starlink intensifies

Elon Musk currently leads the way when it comes to providing satellite internet service, with Starlink having more than 6,000 satellites, according to a report by The US Sun, which added that Amazon's Jeff Bezos, with his own Project Kuiper, that has lagged behind so far, may soon be closer to catching up. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket lifts off carrying Amazon's two prototype relay stations for a space-based internet service it calls Project Kuiper, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Reuters)

Starlink, which has been used by even Ukraine for maintaining communications during the war with Russia, has already started signing deals with mobile networks, including US-based T-Mobile. Elon Musk had also recently announced that Starlink will enable free calls to emergency services.

However, Project Kuiper is now planning to launch 3,236 satellites into space, despite not having launched any Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, except for two prototypes in November last year, and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has already granted Amazon permission to launch the satellites over five phases.

Despite this, Amazon also needs permission to operate in other countries too, which it looks like it may get, since the UK's Ofcom regulator is already about to approve it, according to the report.

Ofcom is currently asking for feedback as part of a consultation that will go on till October 4.

Is there any opposition for Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper or satellite internet services in general?

The only opposition for satellite internet services like Starlink and Project Kuiper comes from astronomers who have by now, already complained that the presence of too many satellites are ruining the night sky view and is obstructing telescopic space exploration.

