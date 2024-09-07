Apple's new iPhone 16 to use Arm's latest V9 chip technology for accommodating AI features: Report

Apple's latest iPhone 16, which is slated to launch on Monday, September 9, 2024, will be using a next-generation chip based on Arm's latest design architecture to accommodate its AI features, Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources in the know. Apple iPhone 16 series will launch is slated to launch on September 9, 2024 (Reuters)

Chip architecture here refers to a set of instructions that provide the building blocks for the chip.

The new A18 chip will be unveiled on Monday, with the Cupertino-based tech giant using the SoftBank-owned Arm’s newest V9 chip design.

Apple already uses Arm's V9 architecture for its latest M4 MacBook chips announced in May.

Arm's CEO Rene Haas previously mentioned that the V9, launched in 2021 brings in twice the royalties of the previous generation V8 chip, which will lead to a boost for the company which has a multiyear licensing agreement with Apple.

What are the AI features that Apple is bringing?

Apple which is currently trying to reshape itself into an AI-heavy company announced several features this June, collectively calling them “Apple Intelligence.”

This includes a smarter Siri, custom emoji generation, AI-based photo editing capabilities, as well as a partnership with OpenAI, giving users free access to ChatGPT.

There is also a new “Private Cloud Compute” infrastructure for securing user data.

All these features call for advancements in chip design and technology to be bale to run them smoothly. Apple Intelligence can currently only work properly with the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max phones with its A17 Pro chip, which uses Arm’s previous generation V8 architecture.

