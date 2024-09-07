Companies like Walmart and even the US Police department start using VR for workforce training

Large companies like Walmart, Volvo, and United Parcel Service (UPS), as well as financial firms and even police departments across the US are using virtual reality (VR) headsets for training their workforce on subjects like hardware maintenance, leadership and even empathy, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Virtual reality became properly available to consumers and enterprises only in the past 10 to 12 years, despite being around for decades (Representational Image/Pixabay)

This comes as virtual reality became properly available to consumers and enterprises only in the past 10 to 12 years, despite being around for decades, according to the report, which added that such headsets have become more affordable and less likely to give motion sickness.

The companies are creating their own VR content as well as outsourcing it from third parties. The headsets themselves are sourced from companies like Meta, HTC, Pico, Apple and Lenovo.

Though it is a six figure investment at minimum, it is still cheaper than traditional methods, the report quoted Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen as saying.

How is virtual reality used in various organisations for training?

UPS uses VR to train drivers on topics like stacking packages and even handling dog attacks.

Walmart is using it to train employees on soft skills like showing empathy to frustrated customers.

On a similar note, London-based financial services company St. James’s Place uses it to train financial advisers on how to engage with clients in various scenarios.

Police departments across the US use it to train officers on using their weapons and also on interacting with civilians on the field.

Organisations even use it for harassment training as it becomes possible with VR to experience what it’s like to be in somebody else’s shoes, as compared to watching a video with actors.

