 Indian tax authorities seek $101 million in Byju's insolvency process - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian tax authorities seek $101 million in Byju's insolvency process

Reuters |
Sep 07, 2024 09:18 AM IST

India's department of revenue has filed a claim worth $18.7 million while the tax department of the state of Karnataka is seeking $82.3 million

Indian tax authorities are seeking dues of $101 million from education-technology company Byju’s, once the country's biggest startup which is now undergoing an insolvency process, claim documents reviewed by Reuters on Friday showed.

Byju's crisis: Byju's owner Byju Raveendran photo is seen on his company web page in this illustration. (Reuters)
Byju's crisis: Byju's owner Byju Raveendran photo is seen on his company web page in this illustration. (Reuters)

Also Read: Wi-Fi on flights is about to get better with low orbit satellite technology like Elon Musk's Starlink: Report

Backed by General Atlantic, Byju's was valued at $22 billion in 2022, but has seen its fortunes dwindle due to many regulatory issues and more recently a dispute with U.S. lenders who are demanding $1 billion in unpaid dues, triggering the company's insolvency that led to an assets freeze.

The company is being run by court-appointed resolution professional Pankaj Srivastava who is inviting lenders, employees, vendors and government to claim unpaid dues.

India's department of revenue has filed a claim worth $18.7 million while the tax department of the state of Karnataka, where Byju's is based, is seeking $82.3 million, according to documents on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India website.

Also Read: Indian carrier SpiceJet restructures dues to Carlyle Aviation

Reuters is first to report the demand numbers, which reveal how much New Delhi believes Byju's owes it, and come after months of complaints by the company's employees that their salaries and mandatory tax deposits to the government have been delayed or missed.

The claim document described the outstanding amounts as "statutory dues", without elaborating.

Byju’s and Srivastava did not respond to Reuters queries.

Overall, claims worth over $1.5 billion from 1,887 creditors have been made so far, with most of them still under review, other claim documents showed.

Byju's, which operates in more than 21 countries, became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering online education courses. It has around 27,000 employees, including 16,000 teachers.

Its insolvency threatens to be the biggest upset in a celebrated startup sector, unleashing a long battle by thousands of panic-stricken employees to recover dues and protect their careers.

Also Read: Swiggy introduces new incognito mode feature for food delivery as well as for Instamart

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On