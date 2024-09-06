Swiggy introduces new incognito mode feature for food delivery as well as for Instamart

Swiggy has launched a new Incognito mode feature for privately ordering food and also for using its quick commerce division, Instamart, on Friday, September 6, 2024. Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

“With shared accounts being common, not every order is meant to be seen by family, friends, or partners,” the company wrote in a statement. “Swiggy's new Incognito Mode protects those moments of privacy, allowing users to order a midnight cake for a surprise birthday or a special gift for an anniversary without the risk of these purchases appearing in their order history.”

Swiggy has also said that the feature is currently available to only 10% of its users and the remaining users will get it in the coming days.

This comes after the introduction of various other features by the food delivery giant, including Group Ordering, Eatlists, Explore Mode, Reordering, and Similar Carts.

How to use the Incognito Mode in Swiggy and Instamart?

The incognito feature can be activated simply via a toggle in your cart.

Once it is activated, a reminder will appear, confirming that the incognito mode is on.

After the order is delivered, it will still be trackable for three hours, to help users with any post-delivery concerns. Afterwards, the order gets completely hidden from the order history.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace also teased the feature on a post on LinkedIn. “Error 404: Post not found,” he wrote. “Some of you will get to try this. Some of you will have to wait. I wish I could tell you more. But it’s all a bit, #incognito Swiggy.” His post is accompanied by a video showcasing the process of turning on incognito mode.

