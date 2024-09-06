 Former junior Swiggy employee embezzled ₹33 crore, investigation launched - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former junior Swiggy employee embezzled 33 crore, investigation launched

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Abhyjith K. Ashokan
Sep 06, 2024 10:50 AM IST

Swiggy is using an external team to investigate the case and has also filed a legal complaint against the former junior employee who made off with ₹33 crore

One of Swiggy's former junior employees embezzled 33 crore from the company, according to a Moneycontrol article that cited the food delivery major's 2023-24 annual report.

Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)
Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside Swiggy's grocery warehouse at a market area in New Delhi, India, May 6, 2024. (Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

Also Read: Allegations against Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch to be investigated: Report

This led the company to commission an “external team” to investigate the matter. Swiggy also filed a "legal complaint" against the former employee behind this.

"The Group, during the current year, identified embezzlement of funds in one of the subsidiaries by a former junior employee amounting to 326.76 million over the past periods..," Swiggy's annual report released on September 4, read.

Also Read: 73% of Gen Z and millennials prefer off-peak travel time, Egypt tops solo travel charts

This is at a time when the company filed its draft papers on April 26 for an initial public offering (IPO) for raising up to 3,750 crore through a fresh issue and up to 6,664 crore as an offer-for-sale (OFS) component in its $1.25 billion IPO.

How did Swiggy perform financially?

Swiggy's revenue grew 36% to 11,247 crore and losses fell by 44% from to 2,350 crore, according to the reprot, which attributed the increase in profitability to the investment in Instamart.

The company's expenses were 13,947 crore, which is 8% lower than the previous year, due to reduced promotion and marketing spending from 2,501 crore in the previous year to 1,851 crore in 2023-24.

However, Swiggy with a 43% market share still lagged behind rival Zomato's 57% market share in terms of gross order value (GOV) basis.

Also Read: Bill Gates loves this ChatGPT feature which he uses for meetings

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On