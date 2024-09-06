73% of Gen Z and millennials prefer off-peak travel time, Egypt tops solo travel charts

73% of Gen Z and Millennial travelers prefer traveling during quieter periods such as off-peak times to avoid crowds and reduce costs, according to a report by Atlys, an online visa application platform. Egypt was the top solo travel destination for Atlys users (Representational Image/Unsplash)

Also Read: Bill Gates loves this ChatGPT feature which he uses for meetings

Which are the top destinations for Gen Z and Millennial travellers?

Popular destinations: UAE, Vietnam, Egypt

Solo travel hotspots: Egypt, Azerbaijan, Oman

Around 65% of Atlys users are under 35 and prefer solo trips, and in India, youth from Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are the ones primarily driving the surge in international travel.

Also Read: Gautam Adani on Hindenburg report: ‘It was not a typical financial strike…’

This comes at a time when MakeMyTrip also published a report titled ‘How India Travels Abroad’ which showed that more and more Indians are preferring off-beat destinations and travelling during off-peak times, with interest in lesser-known places like Almaty and Baku surging 527% and 395% respectively.

Apart from this, some European cities are also becoming more and more appealing for Indian travellers. This includes Interlaken, Kuala Lumpur, Paris, Amsterdam, and Rome.

How do Gen Z and Millennials prefer to travel and where do they prefer to stay?

There has also been a 10% rise in searches of business class flights. Hong Kong led the rest, with a 131% increase and other destinations included Sri Lanka, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

There has also been a 42% surge in searches for alternative accommodation choices such as homestays and villas, especially in Bali, Dubai, and Singapore.

Also Read: Ultra-Rich families set to control $9.5 trillion by 2030, Deloitte says