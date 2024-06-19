Will Sasha and Malia Obama take their father's political legacy ahead? Ex-President Barack declares it will…

While Barack Obama's wife Michelle Obama has rejected speculations of entering politics, the former US President opened up about his daughter's career plans. Former US President Barack Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia.(NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Addressing the possibility of Sasha and Malia Obama launching a career in politics, Barack at incumbent President Joe Biden's Los Angeles fundraiser on Saturday stated that his wife has made sure that their daughters will stay away from the career.

“That is a question I do not need to answer, because Michelle drilled into them so early that you would be crazy to go into politics. It will never happen,” he declared.

What are Sasha and Malia Obama's plans?

After graduating from Harvard in 2021, Malia, 25, joined the film industry. On the professional front, she is working as Malia Ann. Her latest project, "The Heart," made its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Speaking about the movie she wrote and directed, Malia said, "I think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in those things. It's about lost objects, lonely people, forgiveness, and regret."

Last year, Sasha Obama, who is 23 years old, received a sociology degree from the Southern California University.

Also Read: Why has Malia Obama changed her name as she forays into Hollywood?

What about Michelle Obama?

Michelle Obama, although somewhat of an aspirant candidate among Democrats, has also declared explicitly that she will never enter politics.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, the former first lady said that she has never indicated that she's interested in politics. “I mean, I agreed to support my husband. He wanted to do it, and he was great at it. But at no point have I ever said, ‘I think I want to run.’ Ever.”

In March, the former first lady's director of communications, Crystal Carson, reaffirmed that she is not running for president and that she is in favor of Biden's candidacy.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Carson stated. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

Michelle declared at the conclusion of her husband's administration that she would never want her kids to have a parent in higher office again.