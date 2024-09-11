 ‘Working on authorising long-range missiles for Ukraine’: Joe Biden | World News - Hindustan Times
‘Working on authorising long-range missiles for Ukraine’: Joe Biden

AFP |
Sep 11, 2024 02:42 AM IST

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "working" on the possibility of authorizing Ukraine to use long-range US-made missiles.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "working" on the possibility of authorizing Ukraine to use long-range, US-made missiles against Russia, after Western powers said Iran was delivering missiles to Moscow.

US President Joe Biden (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (AFP)

"We're working that out right now," Biden told reporters as he left the White House for New York, after being asked if he would lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons by Ukraine.

