John Legend praises Taylor Swift for her endorsement of Kamala Harris:'It was riskier…'

Singer John Legend praised Taylor Swift for publicly endorsing VP Kamala Harris in the upcoming elections. The All of Me singer has always been outspoken about supporting Harris and being a Democrat himself. He expressed to The Independent that he understands the struggles of being vocal about politics as a pop star, especially one like Swift. John Legend lauded Taylor Swift for her endorsement of Kamala Harris.(@johnlegend/X, @taylorswift/Instagram)

Also Read: Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris may backfire for Democrats, new polls reveal

John praises Swift for vocalising her political views

John confessed that he “always respected” the Lover singer for being “willing to take that risk” of speaking out about her political reviews. Legend said to the media outlet, “It was always really difficult for Taylor to speak out for liberal and progressive candidates coming from the country music world, where the fanbase is a lot more conservative.” He added, “It was riskier for her to start speaking out about politics than it is for me. I always respected the fact that she was willing to take that risk.”

The singer-songwriter believed that Swift used “the perfect statement” in her announcement of backing Harris on Instagram. She wrote in her announcement, “I’m voting for [Kamala Harris] because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” the “Fortnight” artist wrote in part. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

John also revealed that he supports Harris and “should be our next President” because “she’s more presidential, she’s more intelligent, she understands the problems of the American people better and has better solutions,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He described Donald Trump as “utterly toxic, unqualified and was manifestly terrible at his job.”

Also Read: JD Vance’s wild post on Dayton immigrants cooking cats slammed by officials: ‘Just chicken, you weirdo,’ say residents

John talks of double standards for women

Elsewhere in the interview with The Independent, he touched upon the topic of double standards faced by women in society. His wife, Chrissy Teigen also fell prey to society’s double standards as she was continuously scrutinised for her outfits and parenting style. He said, “I honestly just hope we all get better with how we treat women. It’s abundantly clear to me, from my observation of what happens with Chrissy, that it’s harder to be a woman in public than it is to be a man. You see women running for office or women trying to lead a company — they get criticisms that just wouldn’t be thrown at a man in a similar circumstance.”