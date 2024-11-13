Meghan Markle criticised over controversial poppy choice during joint appearance with Prince Harry, ‘Disrespectful’

Meghan Markle has been blasted over her controversial poppy choice. The Duchess of Sussex wore a poppy which appeared different from what Prince Harry wore during a joint appearance. Meghan Markle criticised over controversial poppy choice in her new video (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

The pair appeared together in a video last week to discuss children's safety in the digital world. Both of them were seen donning poppies, but Meghan’s looked a little different from her husband’s. The poppy she wore did not seem to have leaves on the stalk.

The design was somewhat similar to Canadian poppies made in Toronto, which have four petals and no leaf – kind of like those worn in Scotland. The poppies on the Sussexes’ jackets were a nod to Remembrance Sunday in the UK, which was upcoming at the time their video was released.

‘She is so disrespectful’

Journalist Lee Cohen said on GB News, "When I saw that, I immediately made a post on Twitter that actually went viral, expressing that it makes one nauseous to see Meghan Markle wearing the poppy commemorating the noble dead of the nation. She is so disrespectful, so disrespected, and apparently a lot of people agree."

Last year too, Meghan sparked outrage when she wore a poppy at an American Navy fitness centre opening in San Diego. Her move angered US veterans, as poppies are traditionally worn in America during Memorial Day in May, and not November.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal family back in 2020 and moved to the US, and have since not attended the annual Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph. Cohen suggested that it is "conceivable he could still appear, just not in uniform,” adding that tensions with the royal family simply make such appearances "very unlikely."

"It is really unlikely that Harry is going to be able to participate in these central events with the Royal Family going forward,” he said. "It's a pity for him. Although he created his own path here, he stepped down in 2020. He gave up his honorary military titles and the right to wear a uniform."