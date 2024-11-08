Harry and Meghan's professional separation ends? Sussexes appear in new video together|Watch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's professional separation seems to have concluded as the two appeared in a new video together. The couple was seen delivering a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear in new video together (Photo by ANDRES CASTILLA / Colombian Vice-Presidency / AFP) (AFP)

The video

"The first-ever Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children comes at a crucial time and, quite frankly, should not be required, but here we are,” Harry said in the video. "We are at a crossroads where the urgency to reassess and redefine our approach to protecting children has becoming increasingly evident. While the necessity has always been apparent, it is now time to translate that awareness into meaningful action."

Meghan added, "My husband and I recognise today's reality is marked by greater connectivity and advanced technology, which of course has many positives but which also compels us to better understand how digital violence against children is manifesting itself in this age. At the Archewell Foundation, we engage with young people, families and experts worldwide, learning how every aspect of a child's life from their livelihood to their physical and mental well-being now operate within an online economy that has the power to both shape and misshape our connections."

The Duke of Sussex then continued, "While the online world can help develop strategies to protect children from violence, it also introduces new risks such as from individuals who exploit gaps in our dated legal systems, which often don't account for today's digital realities. We know that supporting parents is essential in reducing digital violence against children. That's why earlier this year, we launched the Parents Network, a support network for families dealing with online harm. Through trauma-informed practices, we help parents come together to forge strong bonds, offering healing support through community with the ultimate goal of prioritising safety at the source."

"Parents from the Parents Network are sharing their personal stories about their families' experiences with you all this week,” Meghan added. "We hope their voices and message will reaffirm this room's commitment to taking a clear-eyed approach to the reality of violence targeting children in this digital age. Their stories have helped us to understand that as we better equip parents and caregivers and work to establish norms around the use of and access to technology as they relate to preventing violence, we must also commit to establishing standards that prioritise children's safety.”

Harry then concluded, “Young people are calling for help. Families are desperately seeking support. They are urging us to leverage the resources in this room to confront the new reality our youth is facing. We look forward to the actions and outcomes of the discussions that will take place here in Colombia and are grateful for the leadership, expertise and testimonies that will come together in this room to address all forms of violence targeting the most vulnerable in the world.”

Harry wrapped his arm around Meghan’s waist as the clip ended. Harry was seen wearing a grey suit, while Meghan donned a cashmere blazer from Ralph Lauren.

This is the first time the couple made a joint appearance since August. Back then, they went on a tour to Colombia after being invited by the country's vice president.