A royal commentator has criticised Prince Harry’s "nasty threat" to the royal family as the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, is re-released. The book was released in paperback format earlier this month. Prince Harry criticised over ‘nasty threat’ to royal family as Spare is released again (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP)

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams noted how Harry chose not to add any new passages in the book, calling it a “relief.” Fitzwilliams discussed the memoir’s second release with host Nana Akua on GB News. "One thing one has to say about the paperback of Spare - at least it didn't include anything new,” Fitzwilliams said. "We know that 400 pages, according to Harry anyway, was originally cut out because it would be too sensitive. That was obviously a nasty threat.”

He added, "He also didn't give any interviews promoting the paperback, which was at least a relief."

Fitzwilliams noted that the Duke of Sussex is embarking on his projects "successfully solo” amid a professional separation with his wife, Meghan Markle. "Whenever they're silent or doing their own thing, and recently doing it quite successfully solo, we wonder where will all this lead?" Fitzwilliams questioned.

‘Mentioning Harry, it's quite extraordinary’

Fitzwilliams also went on to hint at a "significant" development in "deep rift" between Harry and Prince William, after the Prince of Wales publicly mentioned his estranged brother for the first time in an ITV documentary.

Fitzwilliams said, "The fact that in a documentary to be shown on ITV this week, we've got William mentioning Harry the first time in six years. That is extraordinary. However, it is in the context of a visit in 1993 with their mother Princess Diana to The Passage, a homeless shelter."

Fitzwilliams remained optimistic about a reconciliation between the brothers. He even said William’s decision to mention Harry in the documentary was "extraordinary.”

Fitzwilliams said, "It's part of William's drive against homelessness and trying to help the homeless, which, of course, is admirable. But just mentioning Harry, it's quite extraordinary, given how deep the rift is. But what it would lead to, if it leads to anything, is the huge question mark, obviously."