A royal commentator has dubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to buy a home in Portugal the "oldest trick in the book.” According to Lady Colin Campbell, the Sussexes’ decision could be an attempt to support Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's business ventures. Campbell further said that the timing of the reports is in fact "convenient" as it comes at the same time as King Charles and Queen Camilla's royal tour. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move dubbed ‘oldest trick in the book’ (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

"Charles and Camilla are in Australia and Samoa and we are speaking about Harry and Meghan and Portugal. They are geniuses,” Campbell said.

Campbell questioned the Sussexes’ decision on Dan Wootton's YouTube channel. "It's the oldest trick in the book. Colin Tenant very successfully gave Princess Margaret land on Mustique and then actually built her a house, and that helped to make Mustique into what it became,” she said.

She added, "This is a version of this. To help out Jack and Eugenie and get them some publicity."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move questioned

Previously, royal expert Angela Levin also questioned the Sussexes’ motive behind purchasing the property. "Well, that's very interesting too, because Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank is there,” Levin told GB News, suggesting that it may be a way to try and maintain royal appearances.

"Is that a way that she can go? They can go round various countries in Europe and pretend that they're still royals again,” Levin said.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out that this move will give the pair “a foothold in the EU and a base near Britain.”

Harry and Meghan have maintained a close relationship with Eugenie and Jack, despite the Sussexes’ rift with the royal family. Eugenie and Jack own a home in Portugal, and the Sussexes’ new home will ensure they can visit Europe and also easily maintain their primary residence in Montecito, California.