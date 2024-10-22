Royal author Tina Brown has reportedly blasted Meghan Markle for “having the worst judgment" in the world. The former editor of Vanity Fair, who wrote Princess Diana's 2007 biography, slammed Meghan during an appearance on The Ankler Podcast to promote Fresh Hell, her new Substack newsletter. Meghan Markle criticised for having ‘the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world’ (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)(AFP)

"The trouble with Meghan is that she has the worst judgment of anyone in the entire world,” Brown reportedly said. "She's flawless about getting it all wrong, all of her ideas are total c**p, unfortunately."

Previously, Brown had said Meghan and Prince Harry were "addicted to drama,” and said their decision to step away from the royal family was a "disaster.”

Brown also described the Duke of Sussex as "the lamb to the slaughter in this situation." "He just sort of blindly followed her like a child, really,” she said.

Brown has often criticised the royal family, including in her 2022 book Theas working royals Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil. Back in 2007, she released a biography titled The Diana Chronicles.

Previously, Brown slammed Harry and Meghan’s move to step back as working royals as "bad choices.” She also said that she believes advisors always thought Harry would eventually leave the royal family because, she was told, “he was so fragile, so combustible, he was so unhappy, frankly, in the constraints of the Royal Family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle questioned over latest move

Meanwhile, the Sussexes reportedly recently purchased a Portuguese home after being evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the UK last year. Their motives behind the new purchase have been questioned by royal expert Angela Levin. Harry and Meghan’s new home is reportedly near Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's property in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Despite the Sussexes’ rift with the royal family, they are believed to be close to Eugenie and Jack.

"Well, that's very interesting too, because Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank is there,” Levin told GB News.

"Is that a way that she can go? They can go round various countries in Europe and pretend that they're still royals again,” she added.