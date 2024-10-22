Harry and Meghan's motives behind purchase of Portuguese property questioned: ‘Is that a way that…?’

A royal expert has questioned the motives behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Portuguese property purchase. The two were evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the UK last year. Harry and Meghan's motives behind purchase of Portuguese property questioned (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Harry and Meghan’s new home is believed to be near Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's property in the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club. Royal expert Angela Levin has now questioned the Sussexes’ motives.

"Well, that's very interesting too, because Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank is there,” Levin told GB News, suggesting that it might as well be an attempt at maintaining royal appearances.

"Is that a way that she can go? They can go round various countries in Europe and pretend that they're still royals again,” Levin said.

Levin noted that Meghan already has access to "nice sea and sand" in California, which could imply that the new move might have ulterior motives.

As per reports, purchasing a Portuguese property may allow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to obtain a Golden Visa. This would grant them visa-free access to the EU's Schengen area. It is believed that this would specifically benefit Meghan, who had abandoned her bid for British citizenship after she and Harry stepped down from the royal family and left the UK back in 2020.

‘A foothold in the EU and a base near Britain’

Despite the rift with the royal family, Harry and Meghan are believed to have a close relationship with Eugenie and Jack, who own a home in Portugal. Harry and Meghan’s new hew property will ensure they can visit Europe and also easily maintain their primary residence in Montecito, California.

"This gives Harry and Meghan a foothold in the EU and a base near Britain,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out.

As per reports, the Sussexes’ move to buy the Portuguese property could potentially facilitate the Duke’s visits to King Charles. However, it remains uncertain as to how feasible such visits would be.