Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new £3.6mn vacation home in Portugal sparks outrage among locals: 'Worst thing to…'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have bought a brand-new vacation home in Portugal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's resort is expected to feature 300 residences when it is finished, with rates beginning at an incredible £3.6 million.(AP)

The house is situated near the property of Prince Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie and her spouse Jack, who visit there during the summer. It is situated an hour away from the south of Lisbon. Denton House, a posh architecture and interior design firm, created the property at the elite CostaTerra Gold and Ocean Club. They promise to give “world's most glamorous residences and resort destinations.”

Know about renowned vacation spot and Mike Meldman

It is a well-liked vacation spot for the wealthy and renowned people because it is reportedly largely unexplored by tourists and is situated on a gorgeous length of beach in the Algarve. The Duke and Duchess settled into a £23.6 million property in Montecito, California, with their kids after departing royal duties in 2020. Celebrities like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Ellen DeGeneres reside in nearby areas.

According to Express.co.uk, multimillionaire real estate billionaire Mike Meldman is the owner of the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Mike has been acquainted with Princess Eugenie's spouse Jack for years. He co-founded Casamigos tequila with George Clooney and Rande Gerber, the husband of Cindy Crawford.

Jack handles marketing, sales, and promotion for Mike's Discovery Land Company, which holds expertise in creating opulent private golf and residential vacation communities all over the world.

The firm has been working on the coveted 722-acre Comporta coastal property since 2019.

Harry and Meghan's resort to feature 300 homes

The resort is expected to feature 300 houses when it is finished, with rates beginning at an incredible £3.6 million.

Princess Eugenie and Jack, who share two kids August, 3, and Ernest, 1, own a vacation home on the property with breathtaking views of the Atlantic.

A 'Golden Visa', which grants visa-free entry to the Schengen area of the European Union, is believed to be available to the Sussexes if they purchase a property in Portugal.

Before leaving their royal duties, Meghan and Harry renovated Frogmore Cottage with £2.4 million from taxpayer funds, according to official royal records.

Locals express outrage over Harry and Meghan's new holiday home

Meanwhile, locals of Comporta expressed anger that their once-public beachfront is now only accessible to affluent real estate owners in the CostaTerra beach resort.

In Portugal, it was unlawful to restrict usage of public beaches until recently. Many beloved natural areas that the Algarve's residents traditionally freely enjoyed have been closed as a result of new rules that now permit local councils and government organisations to declare specific beaches “private.”

Local Andre Andrade expressed sadness about this enormous tract of Portuguese land being demolished for the wealthy and taken away from the common people who have been making memories here for many years, UK Express reported.

Another local Bradley McGuiness stated: “Worst thing to happen to the Portuguese coast, typical greed situation. Taking land and property from locals who have been enjoying it for years.”