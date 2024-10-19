Prince George discloses what kind of monarch he'll become with stunning gestures at huge royal event

Prince George, the eleven-year-old eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, has attended several high profile event with his family. He even played a significant part in King Charles' coronation in 2023, when he served as a page of honor to his grandfather, the youngest future king thought to have done so. Mike Tindall, a member of Prince George's family, claims that the future King is “passionate about Aston Villa” and “loves his football.”(AP)

When George and his siblings go to important occasions with their parents, they frequently draw a lot of attention. When he was just eight years old, he participated in Trooping the Colour as part of the festivities honoring his late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The three kids waved and grinned at the onlookers as George and his two younger brothers rode in a carriage.

George ‘very protective’ of his siblings

According to reports, Kate's eldest son is “very protective” of her two other kids -- Charlotte and Louis. Experts have repeatedly observed these “protector” moves, such as when Prince Louis first joined the other members of the Royal Family at the Sandringham church service on Christmas Day.

While George is only 11 years old, these tidbits of information about his personality—such as his readiness to assist his mother with household chores, his strong bond and common interests with his father William, and his desire to look after his younger siblings— offer some insight into the traits of the future monarch, reported The Mirror.

In 2023, Mail of Sunday reported that the young monarch will “not be expected to serve in the military before becoming King, breaking centuries of tradition,” suggesting that George's path may differ from that of his predecessors.

However, George will be allowed to shape his own destiny by avoiding the typical stint with the Armed Forces if he prefers.

Also read: Prince William reveals potential career plans of Prince George: 'He is obsessed with...'

Mike Tindall opens up about Prince George's most beloved passion

Mike Tindall, a member of Prince George's family, claims that the future King is “passionate about Aston Villa” and “loves his football.”

Known to have a strong bond with the 11-year-old prince, Mike, 45, is married to Zara, a niece of King Charles, and was spotted lovingly ruffling his hair at the Christmas day ceremony in December.

“George loves his football,” Mike wrote in his new book titled The Good, the Bad & the Rugby: Unleashed with James Haskell and Alex Payne, as per Daily Mail.

George's father has been a lifelong supporter of the Birmingham-based Premier League football team and frequently attends games, following in King Charles' footsteps.