Meghan Markle, Prince Harry headed for divorce? Report says couple planning ‘separate lives’

Divorce rumours surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to intensify as they attend events alone with reports saying that they intend to live “completely separate lives”. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been attending events alone to carve out separate spaces for themselves(AP)

Entertainment news site RadarOnline reported that the Duke of Sussex's recent solo trip to Lesotho in Africa and his 40th birthday which he celebrated with friends instead of family, were signs of the growing rift.

The couple has been known for their joint appearances for philanthropic activities, but lately have not been seen together at any public events.

“Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives—and have a blueprint for doing so," a source told RadarOnline. HT could not independently verify the source.

The source also claimed that the break in the marriage was a long time coming since Prince Harry missed his lifestyle in the UK was uncomfortable with the pursuit of doing deals with Netflix and Spotify and being ridiculed.

However, some of the friends of the couple have denied that Harry and Meghan are looking to split up, and said that it was “normal” to not want to do everything together.

A friend of the couple recently told People magazine that a “twin-track approach” was now evolving for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, where he focuses on his charity work and she grows her business and restarts her Hollywood career.

As rumours of a split continue to plague the couple, they have also reportedly purchased a house in Portugal, which many see as an attempt to get closer to the royal family in a sense without having to be in the United Kingdom.

Owning property in Portugal would also enable Harry and Meghan to obtain a “Golden Visa" which would grant them access to the “European Union’s Schengen area”, allowing them to “travel quite easily” across the continent.