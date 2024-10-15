Meghan Markle trying hard ‘to remind people that she is still around’ as Prince Harry…

Meghan Markle’s recent solo public appearances are proof that she “wants to remind people that she is still around” because, although Prince Harry has been “getting all the good publicity”,… he gets all the good press, doesn’t he? While Harry garners attention for his engagements, Meghan's efforts to shift negative narratives continue to struggle, with royal experts noting a disparity in public interest between the couple.(AP)

The Duke of Sussex has been travelling the globe, attending speaking engagements, shaking hands, and making highly publicized appearances, all seemingly part of a strategy to repair his image.

Meanwhile, Meghan has also been stepping out independently. Her PR team is reportedly working hard to shift attention away from the negative “dictator in high heels” narrative that has surrounded her recently. However, despite her efforts, much of the positive media attention seems to be falling on Harry, leaving Meghan trying to remind the world that she’s still a force in her own right.

Royal expert exposes big problem for Meghan Markle

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward believes that with Harry receiving all the positive press, Meghan has been left struggling to stay in the spotlight. “It did look very much as though she was just posing for the camera. She wants to remind people that she is still around, although at the moment Harry is getting all the good publicity,” she told The Sun.

“I feel that they’re both going slightly different ways to see if it works. They’ve tried it together, and now they’re experimenting with being apart.”

While Prince Harry has publicly criticized his family in recent years, Seward believes that the door may still be open for reconciliation, particularly for Harry. “Deep down, people still love Prince Harry, and they want to love him. I think they’re just very, very disappointed in him,” Seward said. However, she expressed doubts that “I don't see the same thing for Meghan”.

The Sun’s royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, also echoed, “I think the royal family gave her so many opportunities. They gave her staff, a house, paid for her wedding, gave her patronages, and made her a Commonwealth Trust ambassador.”

“She had all these opportunities and was given so much to succeed. I think they gave her everything they could, I don’t think they could have given her any more, but in the end, she just didn’t fancy it.”