Meghan Markle finds it ‘ridiculous’ that Prince Harry is wishing for Beckhams to…

The once-close friendship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Victoria and David Beckham has reportedly cooled since the Sussexes' departure from royal duties. However, after spending years in California, away from his childhood home, the Duke was earlier believed to be keen on welcoming the Beckhams back into their social circle, reconnecting with his former pals and acquaintances. However, sources say Meghan is less enthusiastic about the idea. Colombia's Vice President Francia Marquez (2nd R) greets Colombia's former Education Minister Aurora Vergara (2nd L) next to Britain's Prince Harry (C), Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle during a picture (AFP)

Meghan finds Harry's desire to reconcile with old friends ‘ridiculous’

While Harry and Meghan have made new friends in Hollywood, with notable figures like Oprah Winfrey and the Kardashians, their relationship with some former close associates has become strained. The Beckhams, who used to be super close to both brothers, are one example. While Victoria and David still are very close to William, Harry is reportedly keen to repair his relationship with them in hopes of facilitating a reconciliation with his estranged brother.

Also read: JD Vance ‘feels bad’ for dragging Hindu wife Usha to church after converting: ‘She didn’t sign up for this’

In a conversation with Closer Magazine, a source said: "Meghan feels it's ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think. Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris."

“While a previous report from the Daily Mail suggests that the former Spice Girls member was never a 'fan' of the Duchess from the very beginning, she was still 'friendly and welcoming.' Now that both parties have stopped talking, "she is not bothered at all.”

“As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval,” the insider added. But Harry knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother.”

Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to reconcile with Royals

Harry, on the other hand, is trying to carve a path of his own by touring various nations and regions to promote philanthropic efforts without royal support. However, he is reportedly also keen to mend fences with his family, which fractured after the damage caused by his memoir, Spare. An insider alleged that he is really “struggling” to do so, as Meghan Markle is “bossy” and tends to “call the shots.”

Speaking to Closer, another source remarked, “It’s clear that Harry has a lot of apologising to do, but he is struggling because he still feels scorned by his family.”

Also read: Prince Harry ‘struggling’ to reconcile with the Royals because…

Harry has made several trips back to London for various reasons, including King Charles's cancer announcement, his commitment to the Invictus Games, and serving as the guest of honor at the WellChild Awards. However, he reportedly hasn’t had the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with his family during these visits. “The recent health battles of his father and sister-in-law have put things into perspective, though, and he knows he must do everything he can to make things right,” the source added.

Royal insiders are skeptical about Prince Harry's chances of mending his family's relationships as long as Meghan Markle continues to have a strong hold on him. They think that for true reconciliation to happen, he needs to stand on his own.