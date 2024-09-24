Donald Trump takes most brutal swipe at ‘dumbest’ Jimmy Kimmel and Oprah Winfrey: ‘Let’s go to Mar-a-Lago darling…’

Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for president in 2024, launched scathing rant against Oprah Winfrey, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel and ABC News. Donald Trump called out several prominent media personalities who he believed had harmed him in some manner during his speech at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.(Getty Images via AFP)

The former President called out several prominent media personalities who he believed had harmed him in some manner during his speech at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

During his speech, Trump mentioned Oprah Winfrey, who according to him used to love the GOP leader until he made a decision to run for politics.

Putting on a faux Winfrey voice, he continued, “Oh let’s go to Mar-a-Lago darling, I love the place so much,” prompting cheers from the crowd.

This comes after Trump blasted Winfrey for her last week interview with Harris. “She used to love me but once I ran for politics that was the end of that and that was OK with me, I couldn't care less,” Trump stated on Truth Social.

In his post, he went on to say, “I couldn't help but think this isn't the real Oprah.”

Trump then repeated his bogus accusations that the 2020 election was rigged and later turned his attention to late-night TV.

“The Tonight Show, which is dying, they’re all dying. Where is Johnny Carson? Bring back Johnny Carson,” Trump asked.

Carson passed away in 2005 after hosting NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson from 1962 to 1992. Jimmy Fallon is currently hosting the program.

Also Read: Kamala Harris more popular than Donald Trump among AAPI voters, new poll reveals

Trump bashes Jimmy Kimmel

Trump called American television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel “the worst” Academy Awards presenter ever and “the dumbest human beings ever.”

On Monday, Kimmel mocked Melania Trump and her husband, accusing the former first lady of being just as shameless as Trump with the expensive MAGA merchandise she sells.

“You have Melania, who’s hawking a $600 ‘Vote Freedom’ necklace right now,” he said, while terming it as having “Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself.”

Trump launches scathing attacks on ABC, Zelenskyy

Trump voiced his displeasure about “dishonest ABC,” seemingly alluding to the network's role in conducting the most recent presidential debate. In addition, he claimed that moderator David Muir had fact-checked him, or “kept interrupting,” and implied that he had some “serious brain problem” for stating that New York's crime rate is declining. Muir previously rejected the criticism as “noise.”

Trump then referred to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “the greatest salesman in history,” emphasising issues with Ukraine. He added: “Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with $60 billion.”

He claimed this is the reason why the Ukrainian President wants Democrats to win this election “so badly”.