Donald Trump blasts Oprah Winfrey over Kamala Harris support, but with a false claim: ‘This isn’t the real Oprah’

Donald Trump has blasted Oprah Winfrey over her support for Kamala Harris, but with what appears to be a false claim. This comes after Winfrey’s recent interview with the vice president – a viral event held last week that saw the two discuss major issues including immigration, abortion, the economy, and gun control. On the other hand, Harris was trolled online for delivering an awkward, two-minute word salad monologue during the interview. Donald Trump blasts Oprah Winfrey over Kamala Harris support (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that after watching the interview, he feels that “this isn’t the real Oprah.”

“A long time ago, Oprah Winfrey asked me to do her last Network Television Show. The final week of her show was a big deal, and it was my honor, with my family, to do it. When I watched her interview yesterday with a woman who is destroying, through her complete and total incompetence, America, I couldn’t help but think this isn’t the real Oprah, this isn’t a person that wants millions of people, from prisons and mental institutions, and terrorists, drug dealers, and human traffickers, from all over the World, pouring into our Country,” the former president wrote.

He added, “Kamala looked really foolish, couldn’t answer the simplest of questions on Inflation, the Cost of Goods, or our very porous and dangerous Border - No leader there, and Oprah just wanted to crawl under a table! Comrade Kamala Harris is mentally unfit to be President. She knows it, and so does everyone else!”

Fact-checking Donald Trump’s false claim

Trump’s claim about appearing on the last episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011 is false, CNN reported. Trump neither appeared on that episode, nor in the final week of the show. The former president actually appeared on the show about three-and-a-half months before it ended.

Winfrey’s show ended on May 25, 2011. Trump, along with his family, appeared in the February 7, 2011, episode.