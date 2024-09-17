Billie Eilish and Finneas reveal they will vote for Kamala Harris: ‘We can’t let extremists control our lives’

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president. The two posted a joint video on Instagram, celebrating National Voter Registration Day by urging people to vote early. They encouraged their followers to vote for the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket over Donald Trump. Billie Eilish and Finneas reveal they will vote for Kamala Harris (billieeilish/Instagram, photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The video is captioned, “It’s National Voter Registration Day. We are voting for Harris-Walz. The choice is clear. Check your voting status here: iwillvote.com”. Take a look:

‘We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future’

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet and our democracy,” Eilish said in the video.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future. The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris,” Finneas added.

“Vote like your life depends on it, because it does,” Eilish said.

Eilish and Finneas happen to be the latest music stars to endorse Harris and Walz. Recently, Taylor Swift endorsed Harris, noting that the vice president “fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

