Billie Eilish's brother Finneas defends her after Guess verse called ‘predatory’: 'I watched internet slam my sister...'

A minor hiccup occurred in the rage that is Brat Summer! Billie Eilish and Charli XCX collaborated on the remixed version of Guess, which instantly became a hit with fans. However, as per a report on Entertainment Weekly, a TikTok user described Billie's verse on Charli XCX's as 'high-key predatory,' which did not sit well with the singer's brother Finneas. Siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell at the Academy Awards ceremony, where they won an Oscar for the song "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie.(AP)

In the song, Billie's verse goes in the lines, “I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it / Pull it to the side and get all up in it / Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it? / Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it / (Knows I’d hit it) / Charli, call me if you’re with it.”

The report stated that a TikTok user who goes by the name @windows199x, slammed her lines and said, “Billie’s verse on 'Guess' is high-key predatory, but y’all blinded by her usual queerbaiting for commercial gain. Ever since the 'Lost Cause' controversy, she’s been reducing girls to mere objects, all in an effort to convince the masses that she’s actually into them lol. Charli is 32 and engaged FYI.”

What Finneas said

This comment did not escape the attention of Finneas, who came out in support of his sister and commented on the post, “What a take, you little clown. I got to watch the entire internet slam my sister for queerbaiting for an entire year when, in reality, you were all forcing her to label and out herself.” His response has since been deleted.

Billie Eilish and Finneas collaborated on her third studio album Hit Me Hard and Soft, which released on May 17. The album, containing 10 songs, opened to massive critical acclaim, with many songs becoming instant hits. Earlier this year, Billie and Finneas won their second Oscar for Best Original Song for the song What Was I Made For? from the film Barbie.